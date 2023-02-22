Sikandar Kher’s character in Chidiya Udd inspired by a real-life criminal of Kamathipura 

Indian actor Sikandar Kher will be seen playing a pivotal character in the upcoming web series Chidiya Udd, which will be out on MX Player soon. It is about human trafficking which is set in Kamathipura, the red light district of Mumbai. This is not the first time that Sikandar will be seen playing a such strong character, but what makes this one special is that this is reportedly inspired by a real-life criminal of Kamathipura.

An insider close to the project revealed, “Kamathipura is infamous for tough bouncers, who are known for being rough. Sikandar’s character is sort of inspired by someone who lives there and has a criminal background. There has been a lot of discussion about the real person, like his mannerisms, the way he talks or the way he thinks. Since the inspiration for the character is a real person, the team is not naming him.”