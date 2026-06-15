/Shweta Tripathi on returning to Golu in Mirzapur: ‘She is not a poster girl'

The world of Mirzapur is set to return, but this time on the big screen. As the fans wait for the big-screen release, Shweta Tripathi has talked about the world of gangsters and how it was for her to return and play the role of Golu.

As excitement continues to soar for the film, fans are equally eager for season 4.

Speaking about the overwhelming love for Mirzapur, Shweta Tripathi, who essays the beloved character Golu, opened up about the audience's connection with the franchise and her excitement to step into the role once again.

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''Mirzapur' is pure love for us, and Golu is, of course, incredibly special. With all these seasons, it's almost going to be a decade now. Not only have we earned money from it, but we have earned so much more - the love, respect and connection. The cast and crew have become family. We have shared so much together," Shweta shared.

Mirzapur have established themselves as one of India's most successful and celebrated OTT franchises. With its unforgettable characters, gripping storytelling, stellar performances, and intense drama, the series has built a massive fan following over the years. The franchise is now set to create history by making the leap from streaming to cinemas with Mirzapur: The Movie, becoming the first-ever theatrical adaptation of one of India's biggest OTT properties.

Opening up about what makes Golu such a meaningful character to portray and how the role has evolved through the seasons, she shared: "Golu is super special. I love playing her. When we talk about archetypes, I think Golu is a warrior. She is a girl who continues to behave with dignity even in the most difficult circumstances. She is not a poster girl. The things she witnessed changed her completely, and that is deeply unfortunate."

Reflecting on the emotional impact of playing Golu and expressing her excitement to return for another season, Shweta added, "Especially in Seasons 2 and 3 into a deep rabbit hole and it took me time to come out of it. But I still love her so much. I cannot wait for Season 4. Fingers crossed. I'm praying for it. I am so excited. I can't wait to meet Golu again."