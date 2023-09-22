Shubh reacts to the cancellation of his India tour: Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism

Days after singer-rapper Shubh's India tour got cancelled, the Canada-based artist took to social media to react on the news and expressed his disappointment. In an Instagram post, a day after the cancellation, Shubh said he was 'extremely disheartened.'



Shubh shared an emotional message and spoke about his deep connection with his birthplace, the land of his 'gurus and ancestors'. He went on to defend the patriotism of Punjabis, stating that they have a long history of sacrificing for the nation's freedom. "India is MY country too. I was born here," Shubh wrote.



The controversy around Shubh



On September 19, electronic brand boAt withdrew its sponsorship from Shubh's India concert after the singer faced backlash over a post he had shared back in March. The next day online ticketing platform BookMyShow officially cancelled the India tour of Shubhneet Singh amid rising public pressure over allegations of his affiliation with Khalistani elements.



Many of the singer's celebrity followers including cricketer Virat Kohli unfollowed him on Instagram.



In March Shubh had shared a post of the Indian map which did not include Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and North-eastern states. The caption read as 'Pray for Punjab'.

The outrage around his post comes amid an ongoing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments about India's alleged involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani supporter.



Tensions have escalated with both countries expelling the other nation's diplomats and India temporarily suspending visa services for Canadians.



Here's the full text from Shubh's Instagram post:



As a young rapper-singer hailing from Punjab, India, it was my life's dream to put my music on an international dais. But the recent happenings have tumbled my hard work and progress, and I wanted to say a few words to express my dismay and sorrow. I'm extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India. I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans.



India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi. Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism. At every turn in history, Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. That's why it's my humble request to refrain from naming every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-national.



My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to Pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it and I definitely didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. The accusations against me have deeply affected me. But as my guru has taught me ਮਾਨਸ ਕੀ ਜਾਤ ਸਬੈ ਏਕੈ ਪਹਿਚਾਨਬੋ" "Manas Ki Jaat Sabai Ekaa Pachanbo" (All the human beings recognized as one and same) and taught me not to be afraid, not to be intimidated which is the origin of Punjabiyat. I will continue to work hard. My team and I will be back soon, bigger and stronger together.



WAHEGURU MEHAR KARE, SARBAT DA BHALA