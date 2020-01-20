'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer: Ayushman Khurrana now takes on a homophobic society

Is there any role Ayushmann Khurrana can't do? Perhaps not. After being a part of films that have tackled various societal issues like castism, erectile dysfunction, body shaming- the actor's new film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' takes on a homophobic society and tries to break the taboo around same sex love stories.



The trailer of the film was released on Monday and has Khurrana romancing internet star Jeetendra Kumar in what appears to be a rib-tickling comedy. The two actors play lovers who have to convince Jeetendra's conservative parents- played by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta- to accept their love and subsequent marriage.





Khurrana plays the more brazen of the two who convinces his partner, Jeetendra, to fight for love. The trailer also shows the two men sharing a kiss- perhaps a first for a mainstream Hindi film hero to do that on screen.



The film also features Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo and TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy. The film is a sequel of Khurrana's earlier hit 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' which dealt with erectile dysfunction and co-starred Bhumi Pednekar.



Slated to release on February 21, the film has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya.