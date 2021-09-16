Shilpa Shetty: Was too busy with work, did not know what Raj Kundra was up to

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who has been listed as a witness in the charge sheet against her husband Raj Kundra, has reportedly told Mumbai Police that she was not aware of her husband's activities.



Kundra has been accussed of producing and streaming pornographic films on mobile apps. He is at present in jail.



"I was too busy with work, did not know what Raj Kundra was up to," said the actor's statement, which is a part of the 1,400-page charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police.



Shetty also stated that she was not aware of the controversial apps 'Hotshots' and 'Bollyfame' both of which have been linked to Kundra and the porn racket by the Mumbai Police.



The app 'Hotshots' was removed from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store for its pornographic content. The app 'Bollyfame' was launched soon after.



According to the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police, Raj Kundra used the premises of Viaan Industries Limited to run the day-to-day business of the porn racket.



Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with several others, including his employees- Among them, four employees have reportedly agreed to turn witnesses against him.



Shetty and Kundra married in 2009 and share two children together- son Viaan and daughter Samisha.