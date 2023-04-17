Shehnaaz Gill rebuts Palak Tiwari’s comment on Salman's strict dress code rule for women

Palak Tiwari caused a furore on the internet over her comment on Salman Khan's strict dress code rule on the set of his films for women. However, the young star has clarified her remark but the actress and her comment remain one of the hottest topics. However, now, Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to make her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has reacted to her co-star’s remark.



Rebutting Palak's comment, Shehnaaz said that there is nothing like that.



During her short interaction with the media, Shehnaaz said, ''Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that you will grow in your career.”



Praising Salman further, the Big Boss contestant said, “He is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of Bigg Boss. I can’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi.”



Palak, who is all set to make a big debut with Salman's upcoming film, sparked a huge debate with her bizarre comment about Salman's strict dress code instructions for women present on the set of his film.



Calling Salman quite a “traditionalist'', Palak said that Salman Khan instructed all women on Antim sets to avoid wearing low, plunging necklines.



She said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in a proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman

Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."



"He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always,” Palak added.



However, Palak clarified her remark as she said that her statement was misunderstood. “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolizing. Salman sir is of course one of them.”