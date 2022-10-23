Shefali Shah starrer 'Three of Us' to be screened at IFFI, actress expresses her excitement

Shefali Shah has been continuously ruling this year with her back-to-back phenomenal performances. Be it Jalsa, Human, Darlings, and Delhi Crime 2, the actress is continuously winning the hearts of the audience and major acclamations on her name. While continuing her spree of achieving great heights, Shefali's upcoming 'Three of Us' has made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa.

Starring Shefali Shah in the lead, 'Three of Us' making its name in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at IFFI has again added one more feather to Shefali's ever-shining career. 'Three of Us' is directed by Avinash Arun that stars Shefali Shah in the lead along with Jaideep Ahlawat. It is a relationship drama set in Maharashtra and features actor and lyricist Swanand Kirkire in the third lead. The film went on floors in December and was wrapped up last week in Mumbai.

Apart from this, Shefali is also a face who has won a major acclamation for her performance as recently she won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for 'Jalsa'. After this, she won ‘The Alberto Sordi Family Award’ for Delhi Crime 1 in Italy. Later she also went on to win Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1.

On the work front, after Shefali treated the audience with her much-awaited Delhi Crime 2, she is now winning love from the masses for her recently released medical campus comedy drama Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the future.