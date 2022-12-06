Sharon Stone talks about her reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival 

A few days back a video of Sharon Stone fangirling over Shah Rukh Khan at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival went viral. Now, Stone has reacted to the video and admitted she was 'star-struck' by Khan.

The two were seated two seats apart from each other at the event and when the host introduced Khan to the audience, Stone realised who he was and said, 'Oh my god.' The reaction was recorded in a viral video.



Now, at another event during the fest, Stone talked about her reaction and said, “Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn't know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star-struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like," she said as she recreated the gasping moment.



Shah Rukh received a honorary award at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday. In the audience with Stone was also actress Priyanka Chopra, who clapped for Shah Rukh as he received the award. Khan's co-star of many films, Kajol too attended the event.

"I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community.



Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same," he said after receiving the award.