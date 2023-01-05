Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter Kelly has just welcomed a baby
With the latest baby, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have five grandchildren.
Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Kelly has become a mother. Kelly Osbourne welcomed her baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson.
The couple have named their baby, Sidney. The same was announced during Sharon’s appearance on Britain’s ‘The Talk’.
Sharon said of Kelly, “So great, so great. She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her.”
Kelly Osbourne first shared publicly she was pregnant last May with a sonogram pic on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why. I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”
