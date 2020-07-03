Shanghai Film Festival could happen in July

In what would be a major change since everything in the world got shuttered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Shanghai Film festival could take place in all its glory in late July if talks are to be believed.

Several Chinese media outlets reported that an actual physical Shanghai Film festival could be a reality next month.

Shanghai Film Festival is China’s oldest and most prestigious international cinema event that is typically held in mid-June.

According to new dates, Shanghai Film Festival is expected to run from July 18-27.

Meanwhile, Chinese theaters have been shuttered since late January, months longer than most major film markets around the world.