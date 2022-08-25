Shakira reportedly seeking 'psychological support' post break-up with Gerard Pique

Shakira is reportedly seeking 'psychological support' post her break up with long-time partner and footballer Gerard Pique. The singer is reported 'emotionally devastated' and is said to be going through a difficult time.



Paparazzi Jordi Martin said as per Spanish media outlet Marc, that pictures of Gerard with his new girlfriend have especially affected him.



"I can say that (Shakira) is in a bad place," Martin shared. "She is emotionally devastated. She has even needed psychological support.



"She never expected Pique to be like this," added Martin, who claims to have followed the couple since the beginning of their romance.



"My relationship with Pique and Shakira goes back 12 years, from the beginning of their relationship," said Martin. "That is, the first day they were together in Ibiza.”

"That night I was already on duty and I've always specialised when it comes to them," he said while saying that, "at the beginning, it was a very beautiful relationship, very intense.”

“There was a lot of passion between them, but the break-up has been very painful for Shakira,” he added.



Sources close to the footballer state that Gerard seem to be in love with 22-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

“He isn't considering breaking up with her at all," Martin revealed. "Despite rumours, they are going to split, they are very much in love. That's why Shakira is going through a difficult time."



The former lovebirds announced their separation in June this year after 12-year-long romance. The couple share two sons.