Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer to be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is ready for its trailer to drop and it will be nothing short of spectacular. The much-awaited film’s trailer will not only be released in a mega event but will also be showcased on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The film is part of Yash Raj Films’ ambitious spy universe and features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.



Nelson D‘Souza, Vice President, International Distribution says, “Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences. We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rakh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa!”



He adds, “We are delighted that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in UAE for the International League T20, will make time to be present when the trailer plays out on one of the most significant architectural marvels of the world. SRK has unprecedented fan following in the UAE and we feel this activity befits the hype that Pathaan carries today, thanks to the overwhelming love that is being showered on it by his fans and audiences alike.”



Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.