Shah Rukh Khan sets internet on fire with his new shirtless picture, internet hails his 'Paathan' look

As the entire world waits for Shah Rukh Khan's comeback with 'Pathaan', the actor is making sure to keep the buzz high around the film. As a treat to all his millions of fans out there, on Sunday, Khan dropped a new shirtless picture of him.



On the cover, Khan is looking mesmerising as he posed on a couch shirtless showing off his ripped body as he's waiting for his next movie 'Pathaan'.



Sharing his picture, he wrote a witty comment by tweaking a famous dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan's superhit film 'Silsila', ''Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.''



As expected, all the SRKians went berserk after looking at the superstar’s chiselled body. Reacting to his photo, one fan wrote, ''Age is just a number...King 💫 .''



''56 never looked so Hot,'' another wrote.

Some fans also hailed 'Pathaan' as the next blockbuster. ''We also waiting for #Pathaan 🤩🔥❤️.''



''The journey of #Pathaan.The redemption of a spy. This is what you are going to get when you will watch it on 25 January 2023,'' another wrote.

Khan is on a roll right now with his back-to-back movie announcement. After staying away from the screen, SRK will surely blow your mind with his fourthcoming projects. Apart from 'Pathaan', the actor also has collaborated with director Atlee for action-thriller 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani.

He was last seen in ‘Zero’ which was a dud at the box office and recently he made a cameo in 'Brahmastra' and R Madhavan's 'Nambi Effect'.



Siddharth Anand's film will release next year on January 25, a day before Republic day. The pan-India film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.