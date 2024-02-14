Shah Rukh Khan on playing James Bond: I am brown enough to play the baddie

Fans might be excited about the idea of Shah Rukh Khan playing iconic 007 agent James Bond in a film, but the Bollywood superstar thinks otherwise. The actor recently attended the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai where as a speaker, SRK spoke about his life and career. The actor also said that he would love to play the iconic British secret agent but would not qualify for the role because of his height. Everyone from Daniel Craig to Pierce Brosnan has played the fictional spy in the Bond film series. Craig has bowed out from the role and the hunt is still on for an actor to take up the iconic role in the next movie.



'I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie'



During a session, titled The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was at his usual witty self. He joked about 'not being a legend', and when asked what his name was, replied "I am James Bond." When asked if he would like to 'play Bond', Shah Rukh said, “I really wanted to, but I think I am too short... But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie.”



Shah Rukh on rejecting Slumdog Millionaire



The actor then went on to speak about his acting career spanning over 3 decades, as well as his stardom. Asked why he didn’t cross over to Hollywood, the actor said, "I know many people from the American and the English film industries. But nobody has offered me good work and I wondered if I was spreading myself too thin. I was offered Slumdog Millionaire, but I felt that the role of the game show host was too mean."



Anil Kapoor eventually played the said role in the 2008 film, which was directed by Danny Boyle and went on to win eight of the 10 awards at the 2009 Oscars.



Shah Rukh Khan had a stupendous year last year with three of his films earning big bucks at the box office. His film Dunki was declared a hit while his other two releases - Pathaan and Jawan were the biggest box office hits of 2023.