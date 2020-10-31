Shah Rukh Khan fans have this special plan for his 55th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan's big day is arriving and fan can't wait to gather outside his house Mannat to greet the actor on his 55th birthday. However, due to COVID, SRK has asked his fans to celebrate this year's birthday while maintaining social distance and not gather outside his house.



Shah Rukh, who currently at Dubai for IPL 13th season responded to a fan question, who asked about his birthday plans for this year. ''Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss Baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar.'' Khan wrote by re-tweeting the post.

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020 ×

In the covid era when everything is going virtual, the star's birthday celebrations too are being planned digitally. As per the reports, a member of SRK's fan club decided to host a virtual party to mark his 55th birthday.

A member of a fan club of SRK told Mumbai Mirror, "This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it’s a festival for us. Fans will have a virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming." And people across the globe can join the celebration by just clicking a link.



Every year on his birthday, the 'Zero' star comes out at his balcony and is seen spreading his arms in his trademark style and waving to his fans, who gather outside to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.