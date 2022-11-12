Shah Rukh Khan and his team stopped at Mumbai Airport over luxury watches: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and his team members were detained at a Mumbai airport for hours by the customs department for carrying some expensive and luxurious watches.



Shah Rukh was stopped at the private terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport by the customs department around 12.30 AM. Officials have shared that they were carrying watches worth Rs. 17.86 lakh.



However, they were allowed to leave after they paid the customs duty of Rs 6.88 lakh. Officials found six cases of expensive watches including an Apple iWatch worth rupees 70 thousand.



Sources have shared that Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani were allowed to leave the airport soon after all the formalities were done. However, one member of his team, including his bodyguard, was stopped and released in the morning.



"There is no red channel or green channel at the terminal meant for private planes." Every luggage undergoes screening at the general aviation (terminal)," said an official, as per Indian Express.



The actor was returning from an event in Sharjah with his team, where he attended the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in 2022. He was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award.

(With inputs from the agency)