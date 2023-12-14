Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana visit Shirdi ahead of Dunki release

Days after visiting the Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana paid a visit to Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, in west India. The father-daughter duo were accompanied by SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani on Thursday as they offered their prayers at the temple ahead of the release of SRK's Dunki. Taking to X, news agency ANI posted a video of their visit.



In the video, Suhana Khan was seen walking ahead with Pooja behind her. For the temple visit, Suhana wore a traditional green outfit. Shah Rukh was seen in a white T-shirt, denim and a jacket. The actor also wore a cap and glasses.



Before entering the gate, Shah Rukh greeted his fans--waved at them, folded hands and blew kisses.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan visited and offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/e5WOUxDPfE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023 ×

A few days back SRK was seen paying a visit to Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. On Tuesday, several videos and pictures of the actor surfaced on social media in which he was seen walking along with the pilgrims amid security. He kept his visit discreet and was seen in wearing a mask and a hoodie.



Previously, too, he visited the temple before the release of Pathaan in January and also before the release of Jawan.



Dunki is all set to hit the theatres on December 21. It also features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani.