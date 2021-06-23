Shabaash Mitthu: Srijit Mukherji takes on the baton from Rahul Dholakia to helm the Taapsee Pannu starrer

'Shabaash Mithu' a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead will now be helmed by award winning Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia who was earlier directing the film, on Tuesday officially confirmed that he is stepping back from the project.



Dholakia tweeted, "There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. When I read the script I was certain, this film I had to do; that was almost a year and a half ago - unfortunately, I have to end the journey that started in November 2019. I won`t be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven, and conceived by Apt Andhare."



"I have so many fond memories attached to this film that I can`t help but get emotional when I write this note. This film was always about passion - The passion of Mahal` Raj, the greatest Indian woman cricketer ever, and her story which we were trying to tell," he continued.



Dholakia said due to 'schedule clash' he was stepping back from the film.



Later, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Mukherji would now take on the baton. Mukherji made his Bollywood directorial debut with Vidya Balan starrer 'Begum Jaan' in 2016.

SRIJIT MUKHERJI TO DIRECT TAAPSEE STARRER... #ShabaashMithu - the biopic on the life of #cricket legend #MithaliRaj - will now be directed by #SrijitMukherji... Initially, #RahulDholakia was directing the film... Stars #TaapseePannu... Produced by Viacom18 Studios. pic.twitter.com/YnedleLBw7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2021



Written by Priya Aven, `Shabaash Mithu` revolves around the life of Indian women`s ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women`s cricket across the world.



The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.For the forthcoming biopic, the actor had been training under cricketer Mithali`s friend and ex-colleague Nooshin Al Khadeer. Nooshin taught her not only Mithali`s iconic cricket style but also the other finer aspects of emulating the ace cricketer on the big screen, such as her poise, stance, and unique traits.



Apart from `Shabaash Mithu`, Taapsee`s impressive line-up of films include `Looop Lapeta`, `Haseen Dillruba`, `Rashmi Rocket` and the sci-fi thriller titled `Dobaaraa` directed by Anurag Kashyap. Srijit meanwhile is gearing up for the release of Netflix anthology 'Ray' in which he has directed two of the four films.