Shaan, Sonu Nigam along with 35 performers contribute in Covid-19 relief fund

Bollywood singers Shaan, Sonu Nigam along with 35 Bollywood performers will host a virtual, live music festival on Saturday, 5th June with Indian artists to support Covid-19 relief efforts. The artists will perform at a concert called ‘Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again’, to raise funds for Covid affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists among others.

Anupam Kher along with his Anupam Kher Foundation, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actress, philanthropist Pallavi Joshi along with their I Am Buddha Foundation have joined hands with Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) to facilitate this concert. Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation and US India Pragati Foundation are also supporting the event. The concert will feature 35 performers.

The lineup of artists includes Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Hariharan, Daler Mehndi, Anup Jalota, Papon, Pankaj Udhaas, Prasoon Joshi, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, Sadhana Sargam, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, Jatin & Raahul Pandit, Swapnil Bandodkar, Sugandha Date, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunayana Kachroo Bhide, Shreya Kaul, Anand Sharma & SRGMP Musicians, Talat Aziz, Annu Malik, Manoj Muntashir and Neerja Pandit.

On the concert, Shaan said, "As we are all aware that these are difficult times and the need of the hour is to not only continue but step up the efforts in bringing some relief to COVID affected individuals and their families."