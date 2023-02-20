Sex Education star Emma Mackey will no longer be a part of the Netflix show

The Sex Education star Emma Mackey will no longer be a part of the hit Netflix show. Not keen on joining the cast for season 5, the actress revealed that her stint with the show is coming to an end. She confirmed this while attending the BAFTA Awards where she won the Rising Star award.

On being asked if she will return for season 5 of Sex Education, she said, “Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

Emma Mackey had previously revealed that she would be taking a step back in Season 4. “It feels very familiar! And it’s a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there’s… I’m not in it as consistently. But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back. And yeah, I’m intrigued to know what’s going to happen – because I also don’t know. I’m also finding out as we go along, so it’ll be fun!”