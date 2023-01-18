Several stars test positive for COVID-19 days after attending 2023 Golden Globe awards

Days after Hollywood turned up to celebrate their best work of 2022 at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, several celebrities tested positive for COVID-19. Stars like Collin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer announced they had contracted the virus soon after attending the awards. The Critics Choice Awards, which aired on Sunday, required Covid-19 tests for attendees as the list of dropouts grew. As a result, several were compelled to sit out and some took social media to share their thoughts.

Pfeiffer was expected to present actor Jeff Bridges with a Lifetime Achievement award. The award was eventually presented to Bridges by John Goodman at the ceremony.



Curtis also voiced her grievances on social media and said, "Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms." Even though Curtis sat out sick, her co-stars in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' took home five awards, including Best Picture.



Unlike the past two years, COVID-19 safety precautions like testing, vaccinations and mandatory mask requirements have been inconsistent this awards season.



Some in-person events and ceremonies have not required any safety measures, while others, like the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, have required either testing, proof of vaccination or both.



While it is not certain whether the celebrities contracted the virus at the Golden Globes, the timing surely has raised questions on whether proper safety precautions were taken during the ceremony.