'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath passes away at age of 90

Veteran actor Bob McGrath, the original cast member of Sesame Street, passed away at age 90. Bob's death was confirmed by his family members via a post His family said, “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

Sesame Workshop also paid tribute to Bob, who was one of their first series regulars. Sharing an emotional note on their Twitter handle, they wrote in a series of tweets, "Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.''

The Tweet reads, ''A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighbourhood, or the simple joy of feeling the music in their hearts. A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over.''



McGrath played the role of Bob Johnson for 47 seasons starting in the 1960s.



He was one of the founding cast members of the iconic show and remained a key part of the show for five long decades. He waved goodbye to the show in 2017.