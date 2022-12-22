Sequels of 'Desi Boyz' and remake of 'Omkara' get greenlit

Veteran producer Anand Pandit is joining hands with Eros International & Parag Sanghvi to produce sequels and remake of two blockbuster films that enjoy huge public recall - 'Omkara', and 'Desi Boyz'.

On this joint venture, Sunil Lulla, Chairman, Eros Motion Pictures said, "We are excited to collaborate with Anand Bhai to revive the magic of these films that have remained indelible in our memories. We have often wondered what happened to our favourite cinematic characters and if their journey took them in surprising directions. These films will answer many such questions. We will work together to ensure that the essence of these classics remains untouched even as we infuse new energy and fresh vibrance in them.”

Anand Pandit confirmed and said, "Each of these two films - 'Omkara' and 'Desi Boyz' were trailblazers in their respective eras for their storytelling, star cast, and music. They still remain unforgettable for their command over their respective genres. They have a cult following for different reasons and it seemed like the perfect time to revisit these hits and take their stories forward for a new generation of viewers."