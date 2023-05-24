Seoul to light up as BTS celebrates 10th anniversary in June 

Seoul is lighting up for its Bangtan boys. As BTS celebrates its 10th anniversary on June 13, several landmarks in Seoul will turn purple to mark the special occasion. According to reports, Hype, the K-pop powerhouse behind the group, and the Seoul metropolitan government are currently having a joint discussion on holding various events to commemorate the anniversary.



What more! The celebration will also give a hat-tip to the ARMY, the loyal fans of the band. The special event place will be called ARMY road, as a tribute to the band's fandom.



City officials expect the events will help boost Seoul's tourism industry, which the Covid-19 pandemic has battered.



BTS will also be organising commemorative events and festivals ahead of its debut day anniversary.



In the past two years, the band had organized online events due to the pandemic. The events were primarily large-scale online meet-and-greet events for fans. Similar online events are also expected this year even though some band members are on their mandatory military duties.



"We're going to announce when our plans for the events are decided," a Hype official said.



The seven-member band will also release a memoir titled Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS to mark the special day. A commemorative stamp will also be released in South Korea.



Meanwhile, BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, was seen in Paris recently with BLACKPINK vocalist Jennie. Rumours about Jennie and Taehyung dating have been swirling for a while, and a video of them walking together in Paris seemed went viral on internet recently.