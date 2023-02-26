Selfiee box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film is struggling at the box office

It seems like Akshay Kumar has once again failed to impress the audience. Kumar and Emran Hashmi's latest movie, Selfiee, which was released in theatres on February 24th, has not been able to rake in big numbers.



The film, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, opened with pretty low numbers and has not shown any improvement.



Taran Adarsh has shared the shocking numbers, and in just the first three days of its release, the movie has raked in Rs 6 crore.



Adarsh shared the figures: "#Selfiee struggles on Day 2... The big jump, so essential after a disastrous start, is clearly missing. The poor business continues to shock, sadden, and demoralise the industry. Total: 6.35 cr+. #India biz.''



Not only 'Selfiee', but Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada has not been able to perform well at the theatres. The poor performances of these two star-studded films also hint that Bollywood's lean phase is still not over yet.