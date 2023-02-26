Selfiee box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film is struggling at the box office
Story highlights
The Hindi version stars Emraan as a devoted father and an RTO officer who can go to any length to take a selfie with his hero. However, things did not go as planned when they saw the real side of their hero. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is going to be a rollercoaster ride with lots of drama, action, comedy, and dance.
The Hindi version stars Emraan as a devoted father and an RTO officer who can go to any length to take a selfie with his hero. However, things did not go as planned when they saw the real side of their hero. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is going to be a rollercoaster ride with lots of drama, action, comedy, and dance.
It seems like Akshay Kumar has once again failed to impress the audience. Kumar and Emran Hashmi's latest movie, Selfiee, which was released in theatres on February 24th, has not been able to rake in big numbers.
The film, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, opened with pretty low numbers and has not shown any improvement.
Taran Adarsh has shared the shocking numbers, and in just the first three days of its release, the movie has raked in Rs 6 crore.
Adarsh shared the figures: "#Selfiee struggles on Day 2... The big jump, so essential after a disastrous start, is clearly missing. The poor business continues to shock, sadden, and demoralise the industry. Total: 6.35 cr+. #India biz.''
Not only 'Selfiee', but Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada has not been able to perform well at the theatres. The poor performances of these two star-studded films also hint that Bollywood's lean phase is still not over yet.
#Selfiee struggles on Day 2… The big jump - so essential after a disastrous start - is clearly missing… The poor biz continues to shock, sadden and demoralise the industry… Fri 2.55 cr, Sat 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 6.35 cr+. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1UDpVMbHsd— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2023
Only Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is the only film that has raked in money at the theatres. And Khan's stardom is largely responsible for the film's success. SRK's action film has become one of the year's top earners, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.
The movie is a remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.
The Hindi version stars Emraan as a devoted father and an RTO officer who can go to any length to take a selfie with his hero. However, things did not go as planned when they saw the real side of their hero. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is going to be a rollercoaster ride with lots of drama, action, comedy, and dance.
The late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen produced the film.