Selena Gomez to star in and produce horror-thriller 'Dollhouse'

Selena Gomez is set to produce and star in an upcoming horror thriller, ‘Dollhouse’.

The film will be produced via Selena Gomez’ July Moon Productions, along with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

‘Dollhouse’ is yet to get on board a director. The screenplay is by Michael Paisley and is set in the elite world of New York City’s fashion scene.

In a statement, Patricia Braga of STX said, “Selena's involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer.”