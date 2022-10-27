Selena Gomez tests Covid-19 positive, cancels ‘Tonight Show’ appearance

Selena Gomez has tested COVID-19 positive. On Wednesday, Gomez shared her diagnosis on Instagram stories and informed all her fans and followers that she would be skipping Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show.'



She shared a photo of herself in which she can be seen resting on her couch with a fur blanket and her dogs are lying nearby. Gomez informed all her fans that she was doing fine and also urged them to take Covid seriously.



The 30-year-old 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' star wrote, ''I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight.'''' I ended up getting Covid but am resting and feeling OK. A friendly reminder that Covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all! "



On the work front, Gomez has been busy promoting her upcoming documentary, 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.' The actress, who has been an advocate of mental health for years, is all set to share some more inside details about her secret battle with mental health and raise awareness about the same.



Gomez has never shied away from talking about her bipolar disorder, and in the new preview clip of her documentary, the singer talks about her healing process and the first time she learned about the disorder.



"When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis," Selena says in the clip, via Just Jared. "What if it happened again? What if the next time I couldn’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day. " "I am happier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been."



"It helps me get out of my head," Selena adds.



The documentary will be released on November 4 on Apple TV+.

