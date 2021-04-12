Selena Gomez spotted 'all stained in blood' as she shoots for her new Hulu series

Selena Gomez has started shooting her new Hulu project, and here are some new photos from the set that will take your expectation a step ahead.



Gomez was spotted filming a scene from the upcoming series 'Only Murders in the Building' in which she is all stained in blood.



The 28-year-old actress, was seen wearing an ivory turtleneck sweater with a plaid skirt all splashed in blood, the singer looked panicked as she was getting arrested and escorted into a police car.

NOT ME HAVING HEART ATTACK AFTET SEEING THESE UNTIL REALIZING SHE’S ON SET 😭#SelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/fBD8YCAOGF — 𝙎𝙤𝙢𝙖 🦋 (@sslsrare) April 11, 2021 ×

Later, she was spotted wearing a warm brown jacket over her blood-stained look and a surgical face mask to protect herself from coronavirus. The show also marks the singer's first return to the small screen since her breakout show 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' in which she played the role of Alex Russo, and ran from 2007 to 2012.

As per the reports, the upcoming series is about three strangers, who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The series also stars Martin Short, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan and Steve Martin.



Martin and John Hoffman, co-created and wrote the series. Martin also serves as executive producer along with Short, Gomez, Jess Rosenthal and Dan Fogelman. The series will premiere later this year