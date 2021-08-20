Selena Gomez opens up about her bipolar disorder, says she felt relieved at being away from social media

Selena Gomez has always been open about her battle with various illnesses. Now, in a new interview, Gomez has opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in April 2020 and admitted she felt like "a huge weight" was lifted off her post the diagnosis.

"I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much,’" explained Gomez to Elle Magazine.

"There were all things that honestly should have taken me down," Gomez admitted.

"Every time I went through something, I was like, 'What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'"

Gomez has been dealing with illnesses for many years now. She was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and then underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy.

"There could have been a time when I wasn't strong enough and would have done something to hurt myself," she admitted. But repeating the mantra, "‘You’re going to help people.’ (That is) really what kept me going," she said.

As the singer went through treatment for bipolar disorder, she also cut out using social media which the pop star said increased her anxiety.

"I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do something (more). After I’m gone, I want people to remember me for my heart,'" she said. "This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it — I just put it down. That was such a relief for me."