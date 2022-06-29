Selena Gomez 'not happy' with reversal of Roe vs Wade abortion bill

Singer and actor Selena Gomez expressed her discontent over the recent Roe vs Wade abortion bill, saying that she was 'just not happy' to hear the US Supreme Court's verdict.



While premiering for her mystery-comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building', Gomez revealed that everyone should do everything in their power to 'change' the US Supreme Court's decision on overturning the abortion bill, reported Variety.



"It's about voting. It's about getting men -- men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It's also the amount of women that are hurting. I'm just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that," urged the singer.

Talking about one of her recent Twitter posts, Selena indicated that Planned Parenthood, a US nonprofit organization which provides reproductive health care was a valiable resource, reported Variety.Selena called the verdict on the Roe vs Wade abortion bill "horrific" and highlighted the importance of the rights of a woman.



"Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story," admitted the 'Back to You' singer. Selena walked the red carpet with her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, reported Variety.



The series follows the story of three strangers who are obsessed with true crime stories. However, one day they find themselves trapped in one. `The second season of the series would premiere its first two episodes on the ITT platform HULU on June 28. The first season was released on August 31, the previous year. A television critic, Daniel D`Addario even praised Selena for her acting in `Only Murders in the Building`, calling it to be her `career-best` performance.