Selena Gomez is all praise for Netflix's 'Selena: The Series', based on the life of her inspiration

Selena Gomez has approved Netflix’s Selena: The Series. The singer gave rave reviews to the series on her Instagram stories. In the words of the 28-year-old pop star herself, "It Aint Me"—but it is the icon she's named after.

"I have been binge-watching the Selena series on Netflix. It's so good," Gomez said. "She's such an inspiration. I was named after her and it's unbelievable."

The biographical drama documents the rise of Selena Quintanilla, the Mexican-American musical legend who was shockingly murdered in 1995 at age 23. The series stars Christian Serratos, gives insight into her life.

And it's not the only Netflix hit that she's recommending to her fans. She added, "I would suggest that, oh, and Queen's Gambit." For good reasons, the chess drama set the record for the streaming site's biggest limited series after 62 million households tuned in.



Selena would next be seen in the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum announced in April that she'd be joining Steve Martin and Martin Short as a co-star. And after flexing her producing muscle with 13 Reasons Why, she will also executive produce Only Murders in the Building.



Gomez gave a little update on Tuesday about the show, saying, "I am on set right now, which is really, really fun."



Apart from that she is slated to appear in Hotel Transylvania 4 and In the Shadow of the Mountain in 2021.

