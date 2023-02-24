Selena Gomez defends Taylor Swift after Hailey Bieber throws shade at her in a video

It just keeps getting messier every day between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber courtesy their commonality with Justin Bieber. While Selena dated Justin publicly for seven to eight years, the latter is now married to the pop star. With fans on both sides defending their favourites, social media has become a tool of passive aggression. In a new scene of drama, Selena Gomez defended her best friend Taylor Swift after hailey Bieber apparently threw shade at her in an old resurfaced TikTok video.

In the said TikTok video, Hailey can be seen gagging when she hears Taylor’s name on stage. A “mean girl” moment as many users commented on the video, Selena defended Taylor and wrote, "So sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

This comes at a time when there is already some social media feud building between Selena, Hailey and Kylie jenner. Selena had apparently posted a video using Bella Hadid’s voiceover and an eyebrow filter. Selena posted on her TikTok and confessed how she had accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Kylie Jenner then posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows, and then also shared a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows.