Selena Gomez announces social media break amid Golden Globes drama

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is going on yet another social media break. Gomez was in the news earlier this week after a video of her gossiping with BFF Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 went viral. On Wednesday, the singer took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her boyfriend Benny Blanco and announced her decision to take a break from social media. Selena shared an adorable video of Benny Blanco playing with kids and wrote in the caption below, "I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters."

At the Golden Globes, a video showed Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift gossiping during an ad break. Many on the internet felt she was narrating an incident about actor Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner with her friends. Sources close to the singer later denied the news.



The Golden Globes controversy



A day later, Selena addressed the speculation and went to set the record straight in the comments of an Instagram post from E! News. She said, "Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business."



Meanwhile, one of the photographers from TMZ also asked Timothee about the incident in a viral video and the actor said that there was no rift between Selena and Kylie and added, “We’re all good.”



Fans had deduced that Selena had asked Timothee for a selfie and Kylie had said a 'no'.



Selena's previous social media break



This is not the first time that Selena has taken a brief break from social media. In November 2023, Selena had written on her Instagram Stories, “I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on.” The singer had received backlash on social media for her comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict, where she said, "Having a sister everyday has made me tragically sick... I would do anything for children and innocent lives." She returned to the social media app a few days later- a move that was criticised by some people.