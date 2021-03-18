Second season of comedy series 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' announced with comedian Zakir Khan

Amazon Prime Video today announced the second season of the comedy series, ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’, starring Indian comedian Zakir Khan, in the lead role. Created by Zakir Khan, directed by Shashant Shah, and produced by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment, the show promises to give viewers a heavy dose of laughter starting March 26, 2021.

The second season of this entertainer also features Sunny Hinduja, Zakir Hussain, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh, Onima Kashyap, and Alka Amin.

‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ is a fun comedy series based on Ronny Pathak (essayed by Zakir Khan) who leads a double life. To the world, he is the nephew of the local MLA (Vidhayak) and likes to think of himself as a youth leader, but in reality, he is a jobless, 26-year-old. The first season which won the hearts of viewers explored Ronny Bhaiya’s adventures as he gets stuck in multiple situations, because of this big lie. The season ended with the truth being revealed and Ronny coming face to face with the MLA. This time Ronny has his eyes set on a bigger career goal but finds himself stuck in complicated situations like a new rivalry and an interesting love triangle. The new season promises to be an adventurous one, packed with more lies, more challenges, and more rib-tickling laughter.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video said, “At Amazon Prime Video, it is our endeavor to bring to our customers the best in comedy and serve them with the perfect dose of laughter. Zakir is a very natural comedian and audiences love his sincere and distinct brand of humor. Viewers across the world have showered immense love on the first season of the show, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on a Season 2 with Zakir and the entire cast of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.”

Zakir Khan said, “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a story that is very close to my heart. We received an overwhelming response to the first season followed by thousands of requests from fans to bring Ronny Bhaiya back to their screens. We have worked really hard to create the second season and are back with more of Ronny’s adventures and a lot more fun and laughter.”