Sean Penn's son Hopper doesn't identify as a "nepo baby" and doesn't care if people think he is

Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s son, Hopper Penn, wants everyone to know that he’s not a nepo baby. As the nepotism debate rages everywhere, especially in film industries – Hollywood and Bollywood, Hopper gave his two cents on the topic.

Child of a famous set of parents, Sean Penn and House of Cards actress Robin Wright, Hopper said, “I don’t give a s*** about that, because I’m not one.” He recalled the time when he worked on Steven Spielberg’s daughter’s film Let Me Go the Right Away, where this topic came up. Spielberg’s daughter is Destry. He said, “It came up when we were shooting. Destry had shown me an article calling it a ‘nepotism film’ and I just laughed about it. I was like, ‘They’re just pissed that they’re not in the movie!’ And then Ben Stiller backed us up, and he also comes from an actor family. So I really don’t care — I’m never going to see those people.”

Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, also recently spoke on the subject. “I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for. My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with.”