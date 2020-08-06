Sean Penn, 55, confirms he married Leila George, 28, in intimate ceremony

Sean Penn confirms he is a married to Leila George last week. The Oscar-winning actor confirmed the news on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'.



The 59-year-old actor said, that he and girlfriend 28-year-old Leila tied the knot on Thursday. Meyers, the show host asked “There are reports that you recently got married, is this true?”, to which he replied by showing off his gold band, ''We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.''

George is the daughter of actors Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi. The couple made headlines, after Irena Medavoy, a close friend of Sean and Leila announced on the Instagram post which she deleted later, that the actors had tied the knot.

This is Sean's third marriage, while Leila got married for the first time. The actor was previously married to Madonna for four years, and to Robin Wright for 14 years, as Penn and Wright also share two children, Dylan Penn,29, and Hopper Jack Penn, 27.