Sean Connery turns 90: Lesser known facts about the Hollywood star

Sir Sean Connery may have been living a life away from arclights for the past few years but the star is still remembered for his films and the roles he's played in his career spanning over 7 decades. Sir Connery, of course, is best remembered for playing the first 007 agent James Bond on screen.



As the years' pass, his charisma seems to grow. During his film career, Connery got around and more than other stars in the firmament. His 007 films made him a cult figure, a sex symbol. Off-camera, too, he exuded style and elegance making women of different generation swoon. But things didn't come easy for the actor. His rise to stardom took time and he worked his way up to become one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood.



As the legend celebrates his 90th birthday, here's are some lesser-known facts about the actor.

- Thomas Sean Connery began his life in the humblest of surroundings in Edinburgh, Scotland. Born On August 25, 1930, Connery worked as a milkman before becoming an actor.



- Before making his debut on stage in a small role, Connery did multiple odd jobs including that of a lorry driver, a lifeguard at Portobello swimming baths, a labourer, an artist's model for the Edinburgh College of Art, and even a coffin polisher.



- Connery counts Hollywood legend Michael Caine as one of his closest friends from the film industry. The two first met at a party during the production of South Pacific in 1954. They eventually featured in films like 'The Man Who Would Be King' and 'A Birdge Too Far'.



- Connery, in his initial years in acting, did several small roles and featured as an extra. To make ends meet he even took up a part-time job as a baby for journalist Peter Noble and his actress wife Marianne, which earned him 10 shillings a night.



- His first big break came with the first James Bond film in 1962. In 'Dr. No,' the handsome Scottish actor enchanted co-star Ursula Andress on screen — and countless fans off screen. As 007, he was an instant, staggering success – conveying exactly the right mix of lethal sex appeal and borderline-sociopathic capacity for disciplined violence – he was much mocked and much drooled over. Sequels followed, turning Connery into an international star.

- He wore a wig in all the James Bond movies. He started losing his hair at the age of 17, and began wearing a hairpiece in films in 1958. Privately and in most of his post-Bond movies he did not wear one though.



- Connery is also a trained dancer. He took dancing lessons for 11 years from Swedish dancer Yat Malmgren.

- Sean Connery was voted 'Sexiest Man of the Century' by People Magazine in 1999.



- He was paid a whopping amount to return as James Bond for 'Diamonds Are Forever' in 1971. The money was donated by the actor to charity.



- Connery went on to greater things outside her majesty’s secret service – but it took a while. In 1987, he received Hollywood's highest honour, an Academy award for his supporting role as Jimmy Malone in the mafia drama 'The Untouchables.' He also won a Golden Globe and was nominated for a BAFTA.