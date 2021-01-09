Sean Bean talks about Ned Stark's death scene in ‘Game Of Thrones’

It's been almost a decade since the first season of the 'Game of Thrones' aired, but till now, we all are shocked by the death of Ned Stark. Sean Bean, the actor who played the iconic character is now looking back at the death scene.



Talking about his character, Bean said that the moment of Ned's beheading is still fresh in his mind.



''It was horror and disbelief — that Joffrey changed his mind [about exiling Ned] — and then resignation and [realizing that he was] seeing his daughter for the last time, Arya,” the 61-year-old actor recalls of the shocking scene.



“I was trying to think of all four [things]. It wasn’t just, ‘Oh God, I’m getting my head chopped off.’ Those mix of feelings is what made it what it was, I suppose. It took like a whole day or so to film it and you so you have to just keep focused on the fact that you’re about to meet your death without messing around,” the actor adds.



“I was very hot at the time so that probably helped. And everybody else’s reactions were fantastic — Cersei and the kids. It was very moving with a lot of pathos in that scene. Then I put my head in the block and I was finished for the day.”



One of the most popular TV show ended with its eighth season in 2019.

