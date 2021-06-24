Scooter Braun tells his side of the story in the infamous feud with Taylor Swift

Everyone knows about the infamous feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun. Meanwhile, we all know what Taylor have said so far and is currently giving out the re-recorded version of her first six albums. Swift's original album rights went to Scooter when he bought the singer's former record label, Big Machine, which has the rights to master recordings of Swift's first six studio albums.



Now, Braun is telling his version of the rift and what went down with Taylor, terming it confusing and not based on anything factual. In a new cover of Variety, he discussed the controversy and said, ''I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal. … All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual,"



"I don't know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It's all seems very unfortunate,'' he added.

"Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best."



Last year, in November, Swift released a statement about the deal and how Braun allegedly wanted her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), saying: “So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work. My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off,'' She said.



Braun addressed Swift's bullying allegations and said that it hurt him the most. "I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied," he explained. "I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me. They know my character and my truth. That meant a lot to me. In the long run, I’m happy for my life’s work to be the legacy I leave behind."