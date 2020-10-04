'Schitt's Creek' sixth and final season is now on Netflix

To make your weekend worth, Netlfix dropped the sixth and the final season of 'Schitt's Creek' The record-breaking winning season 6 arrived soon earlier than expected.

The 2020 Emmy-sweeping final batch of episodes Co-creator Dan Levy announced the news on Twitter. ''Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early on @netflix @Netflix_CA! Have a great weekend!'', he wrote.

The sixth and final season of the series dropped on the streaming service a few days earlier than expected. The series was supposed to premiere the final season on October 7.

This year at Emmy's, the comedy series breaks the records for the most win by any comedy series in one year and also created history, to take the award in every category in which they were nominated. Total they won nine Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in three different categories.



Schitt's Creek originally premiered on CBC in Canada in 2015 and wrapped its sixth and final season in April this year. Netflix picked the comedy series in 2017.