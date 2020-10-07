'Schitt's Creek' actor calls out Comedy Central India for censoring same sex kiss

‘Schitt’s Creek’ has reached a new high thanks to the sweep it got at this year’s Emmys having won every major award in the comedy category. Now, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor Dan Levy has commented on the show being aired in India.

The show is available to fans in India via Comedy Central India. Dan Levy saw a clip of the channel’s Twitter account that took out a same sex kiss between his character Davd and Dustin Milligan’s character, Ted.

At this, Dan called them out. He tweeted, “You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

This is not the first time there has been censorship of content in various countries. In 2015, Censor Board of Film Certification of India blurred images of images of Indian goddesses Lakshmi and Kali in the film ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’. There have been several instances when slangs have been censored.