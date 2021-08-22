Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to release in India on Disney Plus Hotstar on this date

Scarlett Johanson's 'Black Widow' is all set to release in India. Marvel Studios announced that the movie will debut on September 3 on Disney Plus Hostar. The movie will release on languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



The movie, starring Scarlett as the Russian former superspy and takes place after 'Captain America: Civil War', where we find Natasha on the run from the government as she deals with her history, as a former Soviet spy, a KGB operative before being recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D and then later, Avengers as well as her broken relationships before she became an Avenger.



The movie is released on Sep 3, which is incidentally, the day when Marvel another superhero movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', is slated to hit the theatres.



The movie stars Johansson as Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia, Yolanda Lynes as Red Room Widow.



Meanwhile, Scarlett gained a lot of spotlights after she sued Disney over its decision to release the superhero movie 'Black Widow' on streaming at the same time as in theatres, alleging a breach of contract which cost the star millions of dollars.



Johansson, one of Hollywood's biggest and top-paid stars, was entitled to a percentage of box office receipts from the much-anticipated Marvel film, according to a lawsuit filed at Los Angeles Superior Court.

