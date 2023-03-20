Online scammers using Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh’s name to lure victims: Report

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh made history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the first actress of Southeast Asian descent to win an Oscar in the best actress category. Yeoh bagged the coveted trophy for her commendable performance as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Yeoh received an outstanding response from the audience worldwide, especially from Asians, who flooded social media with congratulatory messages. However, a week after Yeoh's win, reports say online scammers are using Yeoh's historic win to attract people into their traps.

According to a report in the Malaysian newspaper The Star, the scammers are trying to attract people by using Yeoh's Academy-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, which mostly features actors of Asian descent.



The scammers claimed to offer a raffle to those who are having the same names as the star of the film “Michelle”, “Yeoh”, “Lee”, “Kwan” or “Quan”.



As per the Star, the website’s main purpose was to ''lure unsuspecting victims into divulging their personal details.''



The website also has nearly 40 other illegal gambling games.



Yeoh's Academy win



The 60-year-old actress became the first actress of Asian descent to win the Best Actress Award in the Academy's 95-year history.



Accepting the award, Yeoh gave an inspiring speech to all the young boys and girls. Emotional Yeoh said, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight — this is a beacon of hope and possibility.''



She added further, ''This is proof that dreams big and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.”



Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars from 11 nominations. Apart from the best acting awards, the film also won Best Picture.



Yeoh plays the role of Chinese immigrant Evelyn Wang, an owner of a launderette and nothing good is going on in her life. Her life is a ruckus when she discovers a multiverse of superheros.