Sayani Gupta’s ‘Shameless’ heads to Oscars 2021; to compete in Live Action Short Film category

Days after Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' was selected as India's official entry to 2021 Oscars in the International Feature Film category, Indian short film 'Shameless' has been shortlisted to compete in the Live-Action Short Film category.



The film stars Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal in the lead and has been directed by Keith Gomes. The film beat Vidya Balan starrer 'Natkhat' to qualify for the race.



Dalal plays a man who works from home and always orders in, while Gupta is a pizza delivery girl. One day Dalal's character wakes up to find himself trapped by Gupta.



"I observe human behaviour and love telling stories about the human spirit. This world needs kindness and my films are a reminder to not get lost into technology. I make films with little funding from family and friends, everyone comes together with loads of love and passion," said Gomes in a statement.



"My experience on 'Shameless' was fantastic and now we submitting to the Oscars, it's a wow! Keith is wonderful as a director and very gentle with his actors and crew. Hussain, of course is a great friend, and it was a ball working with him. We have a silent communication and understanding when it comes to improvisations," said Gupta.

