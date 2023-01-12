Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea film festival will back Johnny Depp French film ‘Jeanne Du Barry’

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International film festival will back the Johnny Depp starrer period drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'.



The French movie is directed by the filmmaker Maïwenn, who is also playing the role of Madame du Barry. In the film, Johnny Depp will play the role of 18th-century French King Louis XV.



For the unversed, this will be the Red Sea's first collaboration with France. In the statement, the fest said, that the new deal “demonstrates the Festival’s ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world, reports Variety.



The film also stars Noémie Lvovsky, Melvil Poupaud, India Hair, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, and Pascal Greggory.



The official Twitter handle of the festival also shared some stills from the period drama showing Johnny as Louis XV.