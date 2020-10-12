‘Saturday Night Live’ pays tribute to rock legend Eddie Van Halen

Saturday Night Live paid tribute to rock legend Eddie Van Halen as the musician died of cancer last week.

Towards the end of the second episode of the new season of ‘Saturday Night Live’, a short snippet of Eddie Van Halen with his guitar ran. The clip dates from when Eddie performed with GE Smith and the Saturday Night Live band in February 1987.

The sketch series was incidentally hosted by Eddie’s then wife Valerie Bertinelli with musical guest Robert Cray Band. The video followed Jack White’s performance of his song, ‘Lazaretto’.

The episode’s host Bill Burr made a controversial opening monologue and gave Eddie’s name a shoutout. He said, “Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen,” standing alongside Maya Rudolph and Jack White during the show’s close.

Van Halen died at the age of 65.