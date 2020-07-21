'Saturday Night Live' considering ways to resume studio filming

The producers of ‘Saturday Night Live’ are now thinking of ways to resume in-studio filming for the show’s 46th season.

The last studio show was aired on March 7. Post that, due to coronavirus, the makers put out three at-home episodes in April and May. There is no news of when Saturday Night Live could return but makers are hopeful that it will be soon. It definitely has to bounce back for the run-up to the presidential election.

NBC has not commented on the same but a report in Variety states that in-studio show might happen pretty soon since the number of coronaviru cases in New York have been much lower in the past month than when they are peak in the month of April.

When they get a go-ahead for an in-studio show, it is unlikely that the entire cast and crew will return for shooting. Also, live audiences will not be a part of the show for sometime.

Only a few productions, among them CBS' daytime drama ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’, have returned to studio production.