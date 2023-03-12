Satish Kaushik death: Woman accuses farmhouse owner of foul play, read details inside

She has also filed a complaint at the police station, following which an inquiry has been initiated into the allegations of foul play.



Delhi Police told ANI in a statement, "In actor Satish Kaushik`s death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been

asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement."



Talking to ANI, Vikas Malu`s wife said, "I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji`s death. He had come to my husband`s farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse."



The woman has also revealed that there was a business dispute between Kaushik and Malu and shared that in August 2023, an argument broke out between the two in which the actor demanded Rs 15 crore.



"Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India."She further alleged.



"When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That`s why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation"



The detailed post-mortem report of Kaushik has confirmed that the death was a "natural" one and occurred due to `cardiac arrest`. As per the post-mortem report, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage which is associated with coronary artery diseases.



Satish's manager, Santosh Rai, who took the actor to the hospital, said in an interview that how the actor wanted to live for his daughter Vanshika.



In a chat with ETimes, Santosh gave details about the night Satish died. He revealed that he was watching the film 'Kagaaz 2' when he felt difficulty in breathing. In the last moment, Kaushik said in Hindi, ''Santosh, main marna nahin

chahta, mujhe bacha lo'" (I don't want to die, please save me).



Kaushik demise -



On March 7, Kaushik was papped at the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai, after which he went to

Delhi to celebrate the festival with his family and friends. The actor's close friend Anupam Kher broke the news on the internet.



A versatile actor -



Known for his comic roles, Kaushik has worked in several popular films such as Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, ChaalBaaz, Mr. India, and Brick Lane, to name a few. He has acted in more than 100 Hindi films.



(With inputs from agencies)