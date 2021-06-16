Sarah Silverman-Adam Schlesinger musical ‘The Bedwetter’ sets 2022 premiere

A new musical based on Sarah Silverman’s bestselling memoir, will make its world premiere in an Off Broadway production next spring. The announcement was made by the Atlantic Theater Company.

The Broadway production will have a music by by the late Adam Schlesinger and lyrics by Silverman and Schlesinger. Titled ‘The Bedwetter’, it will begin performances at the Atlantic’s Linda Gross Theater on April 30, 2022, with an opening date of May 23, 2022.

It was originally set to premiere in the spring of 2020 but got delayed due to the Covid shutdown.

The Broadway musical ‘The Bedwetter’ was among Adam Schlesinger’s final projects. He died at 52 on April 1, 2020, from complications of the illness. At the time of his death, Schlesinger also had written music for an upcoming stage adaptation of the Fran Drescher sitcom ‘The Nanny’.

It will be directed by Anne Kauffman and choreographed by Byron Easley.