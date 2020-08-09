Sanjay Dutt hospitalised for breathlessness, test negative for COVID-19 says, 'hopes to recover in a day or two'

On Saturday night, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. The 61-year-old actor also underwent a rapid antigen test for Covid-19, which was negative, later the RT-PCR test was also conducted, and that was negative too.

The actor later issued a statement on Twitter and updated his fans about his health. He wrote, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I`m doing well. I`m currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative."

The 'Panipat' actor said in the statement that he hopes to recover in a day or two. He added, "With the help and care of the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two."



Dutt is living alone in his Mumbai house. His wife and kids are currently stuck abroad owing to the virus lockdown.

On the work front, Dutt is now waiting for the release of his upcoming film, 'Sadak 2' which will stream on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and also stars Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.